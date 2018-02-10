Deputies: Prosser woman is dead, friend charged with her murder

One Prosser woman is dead and another is charged with her murder after deputies say the two friends got into an argument outside a Prosser home early Saturday morning.

Sheriff Jerry Hatcher says when they arrived to the house off 140000 North River Road around 12:45 a.m., a 36-year-old woman was holding the other who had what appeared to be a gunshot wound to her chest.

“The injured female stopped breathing and there was no pulse. The deputy and the Prosser officer began CPR until medics arrived and took over lifesaving measures, but the injured female eventually died,” says Hatcher.

Deputies say they learned that an argument had started between the two while they were outside the home. During the course of the argument, deputies say the 35-year-old woman was shot with a handgun. Officials have not yet released what the fight was about.

The 36-year-old was arrested and charged with 2nd degree murder. A man was also inside the home at the time, but did not witness the shooting. Deputies say they plan to interview him to find out more details.

An autopsy will be set for this coming week.

Deputies say it is an ongoing investigation and we will continue to bring you the latest.