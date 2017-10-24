Deputies search for 47-year-old woman in connection with Finley stabbing

Deputies are looking for a 47-year-old woman who is believed to be a person of interest in a Finley stabbing.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to a home at the 19103 S. 2079 PR SE in Finley on Sunday. Deputies say a 53-year-old man was found with a stab wound in his upper chest Sunday night and taken to Trios Hospital.

Deputies say he is now in stable condition but they want to interview Teresa Bates a.k.a “Armenian” regarding her knowledge of the incident.

Anyone with information or knows where Bates is, is asked to call police.