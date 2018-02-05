Deputies search for man involved in Moses Lake shootout

Deputies search for two men believed to be involved in a gun fight north of Moses Lake.

Moses Lake officers say Matthew Low and Patrick Pearson appear to have an ongoing dispute between them and that lead to both shooting at one another while driving on a rural road Sunday afternoon.

Deputies say they responded to Neppel Road Northeast and Road 10.4-Northeast at the public fishing access road after reports of multiple shots. When they arrived, Pearson from Moses Lake, suffered from a gunshot wound in the arm. At the time, deputies did not have probable cause to arrest him. Now that deputies have built a case, they are looking for Pearson.

The other man took off before deputies arrived. Moses Lake officers say worry for Low’s safety because he is believed to have also been shot. Anyone with information about where he went is asked to call deputies.

Low is 29-years-old, 5’10” tall and 180 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes. Low has ties to the Spokane area.

Pearson is 45-years-old, 5’07” tall and 150 lbs. with red hair (possibly shaved head) and hazel eyes.

The investigation continues and more information will be released later.