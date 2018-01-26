Deputies searching for identity of body found off I-82

Benton County Sheriff deputies are still searching for the identity of a man who was found dead alongside I-82 east of Prosser earlier this month.

Officers released a sketch of the man Friday after an autopsy did not reveal his identity or any other identifying marks or tattoos. The coroner also determined last Thursday the man is believed to have died from natural causes.

A traveler noticed the body on I-82 between mileposts 83 and 84 near a barbed wire fence, but with no signs of injury. Deputies believe the deceased had been at that location for four days and is a white male between 55 and 70 years old.

You can find a sketch of the man below: