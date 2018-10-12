Diabetes fair shines light on the disease

If you’re living with diabetes, or think you might have the disease, a diabetes awareness fair in Pasco on Saturday may be something you to add to your weekend plans.

“Diabetes right now is very, very hight in our county– one of the highest in Washington State. It’s primarily because of the Hispanic population,” says Lisa Gonzalez with the Benton-Franklin Health District. “It’s the lifestyles surrounding food, and no physical activity. That specific population eats more carbs than anything else.”

Gonzalez says many people simply don’t know their glucose levels are high.

The first 50 people who attend Saturday’s Diabetes Awareness Fair this weekend will receive a free glucose screening.

You can also view cooking demonstration, adults can receive vaccinations at low or no cost, and there will also be door prizes.

The fair is from 10 am to 1 pm Saturday, October 13, at the ESD 123 building at 3924 W. Court Street in Pasco.