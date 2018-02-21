“Dine Out” for United Way on Thursday

If you head out for dinner Thursday night, you can not only help local businesses, but a nonprofit as well.
President LoAnn Ayers says “Dine Out for United Way,” includes seven restaurants in the area which will donate 50-100% of the proceeds to the organization.
She adds the deal includes lunch or dinner in the restaurants or take-out orders.
Participating Restaurants:
Donating 100% of proceeds:
Atomic Ale Brewpub & Eatery – 1015 Lee Blvd. Richland
Monterosso’s Italian Restaurant – 1026 Lee Blvd. Richland
Donating 50% of proceeds or more:
Casa Mia – 2541 W. Kennewick Ave. Kennewick & 607 George Washington Way, Richland
Emerald of Siam – 1314 Jadwin Ave. Richland
Fiesta Mexican Restaurant – 8524 W. Gage Blvd, Kennewick & 5210 N. Rd. 68, Pasco
Mezzo Thai – 110 Gage Blvd, Richland
The Crow’s Nest – 435 N. Clover Island Dr. Kennewick
