Director of state Fish and Wildlife Department resigns

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – The head of the state’s Department of Fish and Wildlife is resigning his position on Feb. 7.

Jim Unsworth told the state’s Fish and Wildlife Commission in a resignation letter that it’s time for him to pursue other professional and personal goals.

The commission’s chair Brad Smith said in a statement Wednesday that the commission, a panel of nine citizens, will name an interim director as soon as possible.

Unsworth said in a statement that it “has been a challenging, educational, and often rewarding experience.”

He was appointed as director of the Department of Fish and Wildlife in January 2015.

He previously served as deputy director of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. He holds a doctorate in forestry, wildlife and range sciences from the University of Idaho.