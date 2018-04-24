Dispose of unused prescription drugs at weekend Drug Takeback events

Most of us realize that we need to do something with the unused prescription medications in our medicine cabinets to prevent it from getting into the wrong hands.

“You have people who think it needs to be flushed down the toilet, but that ends up in our water system,” says Cerise Peck with the Richland Police Department.

Peck says the best way to dispose of unused medication is to drop it off at one of the drop-off sites on Saturday, April 28th, as part of the National Prescription Drug Takeback Day.

“The main purpose of this is Don’t be a dealer. Misplaced, stolen or misused drugs didn’t start out that way. When you get extra painkillers or narcotics and they sit in your cupboard, sometimes they end up in the wrong hands,” Peck said.

The drug drop-off events aim to help prevent that from happening.

You can drop off drugs at any of the following locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 28th:

Kennewick Police Department

Richland Police Department

Hermiston Police Department

West Richland Police Department

College Place Police Department/Walmart

Pasco Police Department/Walmart

Walla Wall Police Department

Pilot Rock Police Department

Walla Walla County Sheriff/Waitsburg Fire Station

La Grande Police Parking Lot

Yakima County Crime Stoppers/Solarity Credit Union

Yakima Police Department/Cornerstone Medical Clinic/Virginia Mason Memorial

Many of the participating agencies have drop-off boxes at their facilities, allowing you to drop off unused medication year-round.

