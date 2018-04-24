Dispose of unused prescription drugs at weekend Drug Takeback events

Most of us realize that we need to do something with the unused prescription medications in our medicine cabinets to prevent it from getting into the wrong hands.
“You have people who think it needs to be flushed down the toilet, but that ends up in our water system,” says Cerise Peck with the Richland Police Department.
Peck says the best way to dispose of unused medication is to drop it off at one of the drop-off sites on Saturday, April 28th, as part of the National Prescription Drug Takeback Day.
“The main purpose of this is Don’t be a dealer. Misplaced, stolen or misused drugs didn’t start out that way. When you get extra painkillers or narcotics and they sit in your cupboard, sometimes they end up in the wrong hands,” Peck said.
The drug drop-off events aim to help prevent that from happening.
You can drop off drugs at any of the following locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 28th:
- Kennewick Police Department
- Richland Police Department
- Hermiston Police Department
- West Richland Police Department
- College Place Police Department/Walmart
- Pasco Police Department/Walmart
- Walla Wall Police Department
- Pilot Rock Police Department
- Walla Walla County Sheriff/Waitsburg Fire Station
- La Grande Police Parking Lot
- Yakima County Crime Stoppers/Solarity Credit Union
- Yakima Police Department/Cornerstone Medical Clinic/Virginia Mason Memorial
Many of the participating agencies have drop-off boxes at their facilities, allowing you to drop off unused medication year-round.
Listen to our full conversation with Cerise Peck HERE:
