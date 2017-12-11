Dog dies in Finley motor home fire

James Walker’s 27-year old son drove away from their property on Finley Road shortly after 4:00 Sunday afternoon to run a quick errand. He wasn’t gone for more than a few minutes when a family friend noticed smoke coming from the motor home he lived in on his parents’ property.

“We grabbed a hose and tried to put it out ourselves, and I almost had it out, but it overwhelmed me,” Walker told fire investigators. “I started yelling at my younger son because he wasn’t giving up. I said, ‘Stop– get away. Let it burn’.”

It didn’t take long for fire fighters to knock down the flames when they arrived.

Walked later confirmed that his son’s dog, Kujo, had been inside when the fire started and likely died.

Walker told investigators with Benton County Fire District #1 that a space heater inside the trailer may have started the fire.