Dognapping spree targeting purebred Yorkies has Connecticut town’s pet owners on edge

(BRIDGEPORT, Conn.) — Eleven female Yorkshire terriers have been stolen in one Connecticut town, with officials suspecting that an illegal breeder is the culprit.

The pups were taken from homes in Bridgeport, Connecticut, over the past two weeks, local authorities told ABC New York station WABC.

Bridgeport officials believe an illegal dog breeder is stalking Yorkshire terrier owners and stealing females that could reproduce.

“They are all females, and there’s not one male that’s been taken. So obviously, this is a breeder,” Bridgeport City Councilwoman Jeanette Herron told WABC. “Someone is watching people with Yorkies.”

Police investigators are “pounding the pavement” in the case, going door-to-door to speak to residents and gathering surveillance footage in an effort to find a suspect, Bridgeport Police Chief A.J. Perez told WABC.

Perez also ordered all of the city’s animal control officers to check with local veterinarians and pet stores for any possible leads, he said.

“Somebody’s got to know something,” he said.

One victim is Daniella Parreiras, 33, whose 2-year-old teacup Yorkie named Daisy went missing on Thursday.

Parreiras said she feels terrible that it took her an hour to notice the dog was missing.

“I’m just a mess, I’m a big mess,” the heartbroken dog owner said. “I’m trying to be strong, but I’m really just a big mess.”

City officials said the animals can be returned with no questions asked, WABC reported. Authorities have not yet identified any suspects.

