DOH sends letter of concern about radiation contamination at Hanford’s PFP

Washington’s Department of Health sent a strongly worded letter to the Department of Energy, outlining concerns with the demolition of Hanford’s Plutonium Finishing Plant.

John Martell with the DOH says they have seen the number of air samples with higher-than-normal levels of radiation continue to grow.

“We don’t feel there is a public health threat, at this point in time, and we want to make sure it doesn’t get to a public health threat and that’s why we are wanting to make sure controls are put in place moving forward so that does not become an issue,” says Martell.

He adds they have concerns on six specific issues, including protection of the environment, off-site spread and protection of workers.

The DOH has requested more information about procedures at Hanford’s PFP site, with a deadline of March 9th. Martell says they are working closely with the Department of Ecology, which required a stop work order remain in place at the Plutonium Finishing Plant until they determine it is safe for work to resume.