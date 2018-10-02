Double murder suspect on the run after string of violent crimes in Tennessee: Police

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation(STEWART COUNTY, Tenn.) — Tennessee authorities are desperate to a capture a double murder suspect who they say is on the run after a string of violent crimes.

As the search intensifies for 53-year-old Kirby Gene Wallace, some intersections in Montgomery County have been shut down, and in Stewart County deputies will be following some school buses Tuesday to load and unload children for their safety, the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office said.

“We do know what his capabilities are,” authorities said at a news conference Monday. “He knows he’s got this area here surrounded, it’s gonna be difficult for him to get out. So I would say that he would do about anything to get out of this area.”

Wallace is suspected of killing a 63-year-old woman after she and her husband came home from church Sept. 23, Stewart County Sheriff Frankie Gray said, according to The Tennessean. The couple was bound and their house was set on fire, Gray said, according to the newspaper.

Wallace is also suspected of shooting and killing a man and stealing his truck on Monday in the search area for Wallace in Montgomery County, The Tennessean said.

Days earlier, a woman in her 80’s was returning home from church Thursday when Wallace allegedly stopped her at her car and forced her into her home at knife-point, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

Inside the home Wallace allegedly showed a loaded rifle, threatened her and took apart her phone to keep her from calling for help, the sheriff’s office said. Wallace allegedly tied her to her bed before fleeing in her car, officials said.

As the manhunt continues, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on Monday urged residents to stay inside, keep their doors and windows locked and report any suspicious activity.

Wallace was believed to be wearing camouflage and traveling on foot on Monday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

Wallace is described as having gray hair, hazel eyes and possible facial hair. He stands at 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 157 pounds, authorities said.

Wallace is wanted on charges including first-degree murder, felony murder, attempted murder, aggravated arson and especially aggravated kidnapping, authorities said.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call 911.

