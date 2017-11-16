Driver may have suffered medical emergency prior to fatal crash

A 47-year old Pasco man died at the hospital after his truck crashed into a home Wednesday night.

Pasco Police say the accident happened shortly after 7:00 PM when a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup was headed northbound on Convention near the Fairchild Cinemas veered off the road through a field, picking up speed. It went across Sandifur, hit an embankment, and barely missed hitting two other vehicles. The truck then crashed through a masonry wall and through the back of a home.

Officers say a 16-year old boy was inside the home that was struck, but he was in a different part of the house and was not hurt.

Investigators say the man may have suffered a medical emergency, and that may have contributed to the accident.