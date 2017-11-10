Driver rescued from cab following semi-truck collision in Horse Heaven Hills

First responders managed to free a semi-truck driver who was pinned in the cab of his truck after colliding with another semi on Friday morning.

KEPR-TV reports that the driver was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash happened just before 9 AM at the intersection of Locus Grove Road and Plymouth Road in Benton County, south of Kennewick.

Tracy Baker with Benton County Fire District #1 says thick fog and slick roads created hazardous driving conditions at the time of the crash.

The intersection was closed for more than two hours while emergency crews pulled the driver to safety and cleared the scene.