Driver on the run after hitting and killing Yakima woman

A 37-year-old died following a hit-and-run case in Yakima.

Officers say they were called out to South 6th Street and East Spruce Street on October 28th around 7:00 p.m. after a pedestrian was hit by a car. Yakima police say Theresa Lynn Lumley died because of the incident.

Officers believe the suspect vehicle is a 1999-2002 Chevrolet pickup, Tahoe or Suburban. It will also have damage to the grill and headlight areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (509)576-6566, call 9-1-1 or Crime Stoppers at 248-9980.