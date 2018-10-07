Driving instructor charged with drunk driving while teaching students

WABC(RIDGE, N.Y.) — Police arrested a Long Island man on Saturday after four driving students asked their instructor to pull over and they called 911 suspecting he was driving drunk.

Russell Cohen, an instructor for the Suffolk Auto Driving School, was arrested after the students managed to get him to pull over at a McDonald’s at about 11 a.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Cohen left the students at the McDonald’s after they didn’t come out and crashed into the rear end of another car in Ridge, New York, less than an hour later, authorities said.

The 29-year-old woman in the other car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was not injured.

Cohen, 58, was charged with aggravated DWI and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

He will be arraigned in Central Islip.

