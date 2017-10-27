Drug investigation in Moses Lakes nets five arrests

Five people face a number of charges in connection with a Thursday morning drug bust.

Detectives with the Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team were following-up on an investigation when they saw a man who appeared to be taking part in a hand-to-hand drug deal. INET detectives asked Moses Lake police officers to help out, and the suspect ran off when he saw marked patrol cars driving to the area.

The suspect ran into an apartment at 512 North Grape Drive, where he barricaded himself inside and refused to come out. Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team (TRT) responded to the scene to try convincing the man to surrender, but he refused. TRT then forced entry and took Martinez into custody.

Raymond Martinez, 45, was arrested on an outstanding Department of Corrections warrant, as well as drugs and weapons charges. Police also arrested Rebecca Fleming, 47, for possession of heroin. Slade Hardesty, 24, Veronica Chavez Ramirez, 32, and Brittney Gonzalez, 23, were also taken into custody for outstanding warrants.