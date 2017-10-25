Drug Take-Back scheduled for Saturday

latest News

Posted By: Jenna Kochenauer October 25, 2017

The DEA is working with local and tribal law enforcement agencies to help you get rid of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

Last April, 15,148 pounds of drugs were collected in Washington… 12,120 pounds in Oregon.

This Saturday, October 28, 2017, local law enforcement agencies will have a drop-box available for disposing of unused drugs at the following locations, from 10 AM to 2 PM:

KENNEWICK POLICE DEPARTMENT                   KENNEWICK POLICE DEPARTMENT                   211 WEST 6TH AVENUE

HERMISTON POLICE DEPT                                     HERMISTON POLICE DEPT LOBBY                       330 S, 1ST ST

WEST RICHLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT         WEST RICHLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT           3805 WEST VAN GIESEN

RICHLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT                      RICHLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT                       871 GEO WA WAY

COLLEGE PLACE POLICE DEPARTMENT           WALMART SE CORNER OF PARKING LOT          1700 SE MEADOWBROOK BLVD
ALSO COLLECTING ON SUNDAY, OCT 29, 10 A.M. – 2 P.M.

PASCO POLICE DEPARTMENT                               WALMART                                                                      4820 N ROAD 68

WALLA WALLA POLICE DEPARTMENT              WALLA WALLA POLICE DEPARTMENT               54 EAST MOORE STREET

MILTON-FREEWATER POLICE DEPT                  MILTON-FREEWATER POLICE DEPT                    MAIN LOBBY, 722 S. MAIN ST

For other locations, visit the DEA website.

The Richland Police Department has a drug drop-box available in its lobby all year long, and can be accessed during regular business hours.

