Drug Take-Back scheduled for Saturday

The DEA is working with local and tribal law enforcement agencies to help you get rid of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

Last April, 15,148 pounds of drugs were collected in Washington… 12,120 pounds in Oregon.

This Saturday, October 28, 2017, local law enforcement agencies will have a drop-box available for disposing of unused drugs at the following locations, from 10 AM to 2 PM:

KENNEWICK POLICE DEPARTMENT KENNEWICK POLICE DEPARTMENT 211 WEST 6TH AVENUE

HERMISTON POLICE DEPT HERMISTON POLICE DEPT LOBBY 330 S, 1ST ST

WEST RICHLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT WEST RICHLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT 3805 WEST VAN GIESEN

RICHLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT RICHLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT 871 GEO WA WAY

COLLEGE PLACE POLICE DEPARTMENT WALMART SE CORNER OF PARKING LOT 1700 SE MEADOWBROOK BLVD

ALSO COLLECTING ON SUNDAY, OCT 29, 10 A.M. – 2 P.M.

PASCO POLICE DEPARTMENT WALMART 4820 N ROAD 68

WALLA WALLA POLICE DEPARTMENT WALLA WALLA POLICE DEPARTMENT 54 EAST MOORE STREET

MILTON-FREEWATER POLICE DEPT MILTON-FREEWATER POLICE DEPT MAIN LOBBY, 722 S. MAIN ST

For other locations, visit the DEA website.

The Richland Police Department has a drug drop-box available in its lobby all year long, and can be accessed during regular business hours.