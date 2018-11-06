Duncan Hines recalls cake mixes

The Food and Drug Administration announced that Conagra Brands is recalling four of its Duncan Hines cake mixes because of possible salmonella contamination.
The company says a CDC investigation has found salmonella in a retail sample of Duncan Hines Classic White cake mix that might be linked to five cases of salmonella illness.
The four products include in the recall are:
|Product Description & Brand
|Product UPC
|Best If Used By Date
(located on top of box)
|Duncan Hines Classic White Cake 15.25oz.
|644209307500
|MAR 7 2019
MAR 8 2019
MAR 9 2019
MAR 10 2019
MAR 12 2019
MAR 13 2019
|Duncan Hines Classic Yellow Cake 15.25oz.
|644209307494
|MAR 9 2019
MAR 10 2019
MAR 12 2019
MAR 13 2019
|Duncan Hines Classic Butter Golden Cake 15.25oz.
|644209307593
|MAR 7 2019
MAR 8 2019
MAR 9 2019
|Duncan Hines Signature Confetti Cake 15.25oz.
|644209414550
|MAR 12 2019
MAR 13 2019
Anyone who has bought these items are advised not to consume them and to return them to the store where originally purchased.
Conagra Brands is cooperating with the FDA on this recall and is working with customers to ensure the packages are removed from store shelves and are no longer distributed.
Consumers with questions should call the FDA’s Consumer Care team at 1-888-299-7646, open 9 am through 5 pm EST, Monday through Friday or visit www.duncanhines.com.
