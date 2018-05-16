East Coast bracing for more heavy rain, flooding

WABC(NEW YORK) — At least five people, including an 11-year-old girl, were killed by falling trees resulting from severe weather on Tuesday.

As of 8 p.m. ET, 496,777 customers in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut had lost electricity. That had declined to 359,534 by 5:45 a.m. today.

There were 357 reports of damaging storms from Texas to Massachusetts, mostly concentrated in the Northeast.

Wind gusts in the region approached 60 mph, including in New York City, with the highest — 81 mph — recorded in Pottstown, Pennsylvania. Tennis-ball-sized hail slammed to the ground in Hartford County, Connecticut.

And more heavy rainfalls are headed for the Northeast, with moisture this morning stretching from Florida into the mid-Atlantic.

More rain is expected over the next few days, with potential flooding through Saturday.

Rainfall totals likely will be the highest in the mid-Atlantic, where more than 4 inches is possible in certain spots.

