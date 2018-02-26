Eastern Oregon man admits to trying to have sex with child

HERMISTON, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon man has accepted a plea deal in which he will spent four years in prison for trying to have sex with a girl younger than 14.

The East Oregonian reported Friday that 24-year-old Dustin Dyer of Hermiston took the deal just days before his scheduled trial. He had been arrested Dec. 31 on charges of rape, sodomy and sexual abuse.

Court records show Dyer pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted rape, stating on his plea petition that he took a substantial step toward having sex with a child.

The state dismissed the rest of the case against him.