Eastern Washington Univ. moving 3 degree programs to Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – Eastern Washington University will move three degree programs and around 1,000 students from its Cheney campus to a new building in downtown Spokane’s University District.

Construction of the five-story, 150,000-square-foot building is scheduled to begin in September, with completion expected in April 2020.

The Spokesman-Review says the building will rise at the south landing of the U-District pedestrian bridge, which is being built over the rail corridor that cuts through the area.

Details are still being worked out, but the university plans to move all or parts of its computer science, electrical engineering and visual communication design programs to the new site, along with 40 to 50 faculty members.

Eastern Washington already enrolls several thousand students at the downtown campus, which the school president says is at capacity.