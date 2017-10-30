Ecology extends deadline to identify substance in Hanford plant

Hanford officials and CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation have just over 30 days to analyze a white powder found inside the PUREX facility on floors and equipment.

According to the Department of Ecology, they extended the deadline when the site appealed a $16,000 fine in September, which was given for not identifying the substance in a timely manner.

The new deadline to identify the powder is Nov. 30 for Hanford and CH2M Hill according to the Department of Ecology’s Twitter account.

Randy Bradbury with Ecology said back in August the substance was first discovered in 2015 and the state Department of Ecology required the DOE and clean-up contractor CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation identify the substance.

“They responded they weren’t going to do that because it is inside the plant, and there is no threat to human health inside the plant,” says Bradbury.

In November of 2016, the Department of Ecology says they then cited the DOE and CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Company for failing to identify the powder. Since then Ecology says the DOE and CHPRC has refused to identify the powder or take any action to clean it up. In April 2017, Ecology says officials re-inspected and documented that no action had been taken.

In a statement John Price, the compliance section manager for Ecology’s Nuclear Waste Program, said it is important to get the powder cleaned up before it spreads, “We want to avoid delays that cause a bigger cleanup with increased worker risks and higher costs.”

Bradbury adds this fine is not related to the tunnel collapse near the PUREX plant this past May.

Before it was closed down in the 1980s, the PUREX plant produced a substantial portion of the plutonium used in the nation’s nuclear weapons arsenal.