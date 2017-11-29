latest News

Economists report uptick in Oregon revenue projections

Posted By: Associated Press November 29, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Oregon economists report an uptick in state revenue projections.

Their quarterly revenue forecast was delivered to state lawmakers on Wednesday. It projects that the state will collect $47 million more than was expected three months ago.

Economists also forecast that the state will collect nearly $160 million more than previously expected for the two-year budget cycle beginning in mid-2019.

Strong revenue forecasts have been the norm this year. Officials announced in August that Oregon will send more than $460 million back to taxpayers next year, after the surging economy led to unexpectedly strong tax collections.

 

