Elderly man struck, killed crossing street in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – Yakima police say they do not plan to ticket a driver of a van that struck and killed an 86-year-old man who was crossing the street.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reports that police spokesman Mike Bastinelli says the driver was not speeding or impaired and that he “did nothing wrong.”
The victim was crossing Nob Hill Boulevard at about 5:35 p.m. Saturday when he was struck by a Charter Communications van heading west. He was taken to Virginia Mason Memorial hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The victim’s name was not immediately released.
