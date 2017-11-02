Elk hunter claims self-defense in shooting of wolf in Union County

Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife is leading the investigation into a self-reported shooting of a wolf in Union County, Oregon.

According to a press release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, OSP and ODFW officials responded to the report of an elk hunter who reported to investigators that he had killed a wolf in Union County on October 27, 2017. Investigators met with the hunter at his camp site in the Starkey Wildlife Management Unit.

The hunter, a 38-year-old male, from Clackamas, told the trooper he had been hunting elk alone, when he noticed some type of animal moving around him repeatedly. A short time later, the hunter saw three animals that he assumed were coyotes. He said at one point one of them began to run directly at him, while another made its way around him.

The hunter told investigators that he focused on the animal running directly at him, screaming at it. He says he feared for his life shot it one time. At that point, he told investigators, he still believed the animal was a coyote died from the single shot. He stated that after the shot the other two disappeared out of sight.

The hunter returned to his camp and told fellow hunters what had occurred. The group returned to the location and determined that the man had shot a wolf. The hunter then notified ODFW and OSP.

Further investigation at the site of the shooting indicated the hunter was 27 yards from where he shot and where the wolf died. The wolf was seized and later released to ODFW for examination. The Union County District Attorney’s Office was consulted regarding the investigation and based upon the available evidence the case will not be prosecuted as this is believed to be self-defense.

It is unlawful to kill a wolf in Oregon, except in defense of human life, and in certain instances involving wolf depredation of livestock.

According to ODFW, this incident marks the first time that a wolf has been reported shot in self-defense in Oregon since they began returning to the state in the late 1990s.

“Dangerous encounters between wolves and people are rare, as are such encounters between people and cougars, bears and coyotes,” said Roblyn Brown, ODFW Acting Wolf Coordinator. “They will usually avoid humans and leave the area when they see, hear, or smell people close by. If you see a wolf or any other animal and are concerned about your safety, make sure it knows you are nearby by talking or yelling to alert it to your presence. If you are carrying a firearm, you can fire a warning shot into the ground.”

ODFW determined that the wolf was an 83-pound female associated with the OR30 pair of wolves occupying the Starkey and Ukiah WMUs in northeast Oregon (Union and Umatilla Counties). Initial examination does not indicate that the wolf was a breeding female, but the wolf’s DNA will be analyzed to confirm this.