Emergency officials warn about signs on heat stroke

Temperatures in the greater Tri-Cities area are expected to reach over 100 degrees during the next several days.

While many of us will try avoiding the heat as much as possible, many still have to be outside for their jobs.

It’s important for anyone working outside to hydrate before being out in the heat, and keep a close eye on co-workers, watching for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

“When you stop sweating is when you’re in a very critical moment where minutes are going to matter,” says Captain Brian Ellis with the Kennewick Fire Department.

Other signs of heat-related illnesses include disorientation, and skin that’s very hot to the touch.

“When someone is showing signs of heat exhaustion, get them into a cool place or into the shade, get them some water, and if they’ve stopped sweating you need to call 911,” Ellis said.

Without proper medical attention, heat exhaustion can quickly turn into a heat stroke, which is a much worse situation.

“Your body is literally being cooked,” said Ellis. “Don’t force water down someone who’s showing signs of a heat stroke. If you see someone wobbling, cherry red skin, slurring their words– get them into a cool place and get cool water on their skin to help them cool down while you’re waiting for paramedics.”