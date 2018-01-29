Empty, stolen car found in rural Pasco irrigation pond

A car found upside down and empty in an irrigation pond off 395 in rural Pasco was reported stolen in 2016.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says an irrigation worker noticed the car tires sticking out of the water Monday morning at the pond off 207 W. Vineyard Drive in Pasco and reported it to police.

Crews called in the Columbia Basin Dive Rescue and no one was found inside the vehicle. Deputies believe the car was there for “awhile,” and it was only noticed now because the water level is the lowest it has been for three years.

Deputies say they are working to get in touch with the original car owners. Crews also were able to remove and tow the car away Monday morning.