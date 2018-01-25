Engineer says he misjudged train location in fatal wreck

SEATTLE (AP) – The engineer operating the Amtrak train that derailed in Washington state says he misjudged where he was along the new high-speed route before it hurtled into a curve at more than twice the speed limit.

The National Transportation Safety Board on Thursday offered a summary of its interviews with the 55-year-old engineer and the 48-year-old conductor.

Three people were killed and dozens were injured on the inaugural run of the Tacoma to Portland train route on Dec. 18.

The conductor was in training and familiarizing himself with the new route when he was in the locomotive with the engineer.

The conductor said there was minimal conversation and marked the first time the two men worked together.

They were interviewed by investigators last week after suffering serious injuries in the wreck.