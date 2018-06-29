Escape route fails suspect who crashes through store ceiling

iStock/Thinkstock(SPRUCE GROVE, ALBERTA) — A Canadian woman’s attempt to evade police in connection with an allegedly fraudulent purchase came crashing down.

Police were called to a minimart in Spruce Grove, Alberta, Monday afternoon after Brittany Burke and Richard Pariseau allegedly attempted to make a purchase using a stolen credit card, CTV News reported.

When police arrived, a scuffle ensued, as seen on surveillance camera footage. Burke, 29, attempted to evade officers by running into the storage room of the store and crawling into the ventilation system as her partner struggled with authorities, according to the Canadian TV network.

Moments later, the woman is seen crashing through the ceiling, back into the store. Reinforcements were called and the couple surrendered.

Pariseau, 28, is reportedly facing 11 charges, including using a stolen credit card, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer, while Burke has been charged with obstructing a police officer, failure to comply with an undertaking and mischief, CTV reported.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.