Ethics, theft complaints filed against Kennewick mayor

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) – Ethics and theft complaints were filed against the mayor of Kennewick over testimony he gave in a discrimination lawsuit involving his other job.

The Tri-City Herald reports Pasco resident Roger Lenk on Monday filed complaints with the city and the Benton County prosecutor, claiming Steve Young violated the state code of ethics for municipal officers.

Young is also a vice president for Mission Support Alliance, which holds a U.S. Department of Energy contract to provide support services at the Hanford nuclear reservation.

Lenk claims that Young’s testimony shows he violated ethics rules on using an elected position to secure special privileges. It also claims Young committed theft for conducting city business while at work for the alliance.

Young declined to comment, saying he had not seen the complaints on Monday.