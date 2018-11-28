Expect delays, detours in Pasco starting Wednesday

Utility work will cause some delays and detours in portions of Pasco this week.

The City of Pasco’s Public Works Operations and Maintenance Division plans to close the eastbound lane of Argent Road between Road 72 to Road 76 on Wednesday, November 28th, 2018.

The closure is scheduled to begin at 7:30 am, and should reopen by 3:30 pm.

City officials say drivers should expect traffic detours and delays, and and ask that drivers find an alternate route.