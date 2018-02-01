West Richland student violates court-order in school shooting threat

The student was released from jail late Wednesday and school officials sent a statement to parents that extra security would be on campus starting Thursday.

According to Enterprise Middle School officials the boy was found to have violated the conditions of his release Thursday morning. Officers in West Richland then reached out to his assigned Probation Counselor, resulting in authorization to place the student back into custody.

West Richland Police Chief Ben Majetich says the teen was prohibited from leaving his home unless he was going to a scheduled court appearance.

“He left his residence. When he did this, he posed no threat to community and did not go to any school grounds,” Majetich said.

School officials say the student is still expelled and therefore is banned from being on Enterprise Middle School property, or on any other school property, in the Richland School District. If this is violated, police will be notified immediately. However, officers say his arrest and violation did not happen at Enterprise.