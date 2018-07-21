Father of two Parkland school shooting survivors killed in armed robbery, suspect in custody

Fedorovekb/iStock/Thinkstock(NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla.) — Police have a 19-year-old man in custody in connection with the death of a Florida business owner.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office says Tyrone Fields Jr. turned himself in on Friday, one day after they released surveillance video of an armed robbery that left Ayub Ali dead.

Ali, 61, was a father of four. Two of his children survived the Valentine’s Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Sheriff’s deputies say Fields entered the convenience store at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday and demanded money from Ali. He left with an undisclosed amount of money, but returned a short time later and shot the store owner.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.