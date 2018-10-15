Fire at Pasco home claims two puppies, displaces two adults

A neighbor called 911 Monday afternoon to report that a mobile home in the 900 block of Empire Drive was on fire.

According to dispatchers, the caller could see smoke and flames coming from the windows and roof.

When Pasco Fire Department crews got on the scene, the double wide mobile home was about 50% engulfed in flames.

“Crews arrived within about 5 minutes of getting toned out,” said Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department. “We didn’t know if anyone was inside at first, and somebody then told us nobody was home, but there was possibly two dogs inside. We couldn’t get in to do any kind of search in the building, it was already too far gone.”

Fire fighters did eventually locate one of the dogs, and attempted to revive it. Both dogs died in the fire.

The residents who are renting the home arrived on the scene a short time later.

A female resident was distraught over the loss of the pets, and there was a brief disturbance between the female resident and the male resident once he arrived on the scene.

Shearer says it’s too soon to know what might have caused the fire, but they’re investigating.

He said the home is a total loss.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Pasco Fire or the Pasco Police Department.