Fire causes extensive damage to Pasco home

Fire crews work to put out a fire which started at a home on the 500 block of S. Douglas Ave.(Courtesy: Pasco Police Department)

Posted By: Maecy Enger March 21, 2018

Fire crews put out a fire that caused extensive damage to a Pasco home but everyone was able to get out safely.

Pasco Firefighters say when they arrived to the home off the 500 block of South Douglas Avenue Wednesday morning, the back side was fully involved in flames and a portion of the front of the home.

Crews were able to put out the fire and worked to put out hot spots about an hour after they were called to the home. The Red Cross was called to the scene.

The cause remains under investigation.

