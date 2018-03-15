Fire damages Pasco warehouse

Fire caused some damage to a large warehouse in Pasco early Thursday morning.

According to a press The fire was reported at around 1:30 AM in the 1400 block of Foster Wells Road.

Fire crews found that a commercial sprinkler systems had prevented a large stack of burning cardboard from spreading throughout the rest of the building.

Pasco Fire was assisted with Crews from WW#5 and Franklin County #3. Pasco PD kept the Foster Wells closed for scene safety until 4 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.