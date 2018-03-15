latest News

Fire damages Pasco warehouse

Posted By: Jenna Kochenauer March 15, 2018

Fire caused some damage to a large warehouse in Pasco early Thursday morning.
According to a press The fire was reported at around 1:30 AM in the 1400 block of Foster Wells Road.
Fire crews found that a commercial sprinkler systems had prevented a large stack of burning cardboard from spreading throughout the rest of the building.
Pasco Fire was assisted with Crews from WW#5 and Franklin County #3.  Pasco PD kept the Foster Wells closed for scene safety until 4 a.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
