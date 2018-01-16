Fire destroys Grandview house while family is on vacation

A family’s home is close to a total loss after a fire sparked up near the kitchen, while they were on vacation.

Yakima County fire crews say they were first called by a passerby who saw the smoke and flames from I-82 Tuesday afternoon. Officials say when they arrived to the house off the 500 block of Willoughby Road in Grandview, flames had spread from the kitchen and living room.

Crews were able to knock down the fire quickly but the damage is extensive and everything inside is believed to be a total loss. Crews say they are still determining a cause at this time.

No one was hurt, although a cat is unaccounted for that was believed to be at the home.