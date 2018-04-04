Fire destroys shop, cars, in Benton County

Fire destroyed a workshop in Benton County Tuesday evening.

According to Benton County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Dan Kronen, the property owner was welding inside the shop when a small fire broke out.

The man used a fire extinguisher to try putting out the blaze, but it quickly grew out of control.

The blaze also impacted power lines, with some lines dropping to the ground. That prevented fire crews from getting too close to the flames to battle the blaze. Benton PUD arrived on the scene to cut power to the lines so that crews could work safely.

Kronen says the shop is a total loss, as are two vehicles that were parked near the outbuilding.

The property owner and a neighbor were able to keep the flames from spreading to another structure.

No one was injured in the incident.