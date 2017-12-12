Fire destroys trailer in Kennewick

The Kennewick Fire Department is investigating a fire that destroyed a travel trailer Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported behind home on Yelm St. near the intersection with Highway 395 at about 12:45 pm.

Rob Kandle with Kennewick Fire said the trailer was about 50% engulfed when he arrived on the scene, and threatening a detached garage. Fire crews managed to keep the flames from spreading to the garage, but the motor home is a total loss.

“The residents were home when the fire started, but no one was inside the trailer,” Kandle said. “It’s too early to know what might have started the fire.”

It’s the second motorhome fire in Benton County in three days. A space heater is believed to have caused a fire that destroyed a trailer in Finley Sunday afternoon, killing a dog that was trapped inside.

“Those space heaters need at least 3 feet of clearance,” said Benton Count Fire Public Information Officer Tracy Baker.