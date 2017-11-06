Firefighters: Chimney likely the cause of White Swan house fire

A family moving in to a White Swan home is now cleaning up after a fire damaged the ceiling and attic.

Yakima County Fire District #5 crews say they were called out to the home at 380 1st Street and noticed smoke coming out of the roof vents and the chimney.

Crews say they were able to quickly contain the flames to the attic and were able to save most the contents of the house.

Firefighters say the family was in the middle of the moving process when the fire ignited. Crews believe it may have started in the chimney.

No one was hurt in the fire.