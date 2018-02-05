Five Hanford workers report chemical odors near the AZ Tank Farm

Five Hanford workers inspecting an emergency lighting system reported odors Monday afternoon near the AZ Tank Farm.

Officials with Washington River Protection Solutions said in a statement the employees were working inside the 702-AZ exhauster building around 1 p.m. They add that the area does not require the use of a supplied-air respirator.

WRPS says the workers opened the sample system cabinet and reported a burning electrical, musty, and ammonia odor. After the odors were reported, officials say all workers were told to leave the area and it has been restricted.

All five workers who reported the possible chemical vapors did not report symptoms and refused precautionary medical treatment.

Industrial hygiene technicians will be collecting samples in the area and perform tests for potential hazards. Officials say depending on the results of the tests, a decision will be made on next steps.