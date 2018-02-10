Flags to be flown at half-staff for Former WA Governor and wife

Flags will be lowered at half-staff across Washington until Tuesday to honor the former Governor John Spellman and his wife Lois.

Spellman died at the age of 91 in January from pneumonia and his wife passed away just a week later.

John Spellman served one four-year term as governor following his 1980 election. He lost his bid for a second term to Democrat Booth Gardner in November 1984. Secretary of State Kim Wyman issued a statement saying that he was a “true statesman” and inspired her with his “tireless dedication” to the people.

Mrs. Spellman was 90 years old and had been married to her husband for 63 years when he died Jan. 16.