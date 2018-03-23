Flags at half-staff in honor of fallen Walla Walla Marine

All flags in Walla Walla have been ordered to be flown at half-staff in honor of a United States Marine Corps Corporal.

Mayor Barbara Clark issued the order Friday for Corporal Garrett Farrelly, who died March 10, 2018.

Corporal Farrelly is survived by his parents, David Farrelly and Tracy and Shannon Jones, all of Walla Walla.

In a statement Mayor Clark said, “Flying our flags at half-mast is an expression of our respect for Cpl. Farrelly and of our support for his friends, his family, and his fellow Marines.”

A memorial celebration of life will be held 9. a.m. Saturday, March 24, 2018, at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder, Walla Walla.