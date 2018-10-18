Flooding concerns stretch into another day in central Texas

ABC News(AUSTIN, Texas) — Rain hasn’t stopped all week in Texas and flooding concerns are stretching into another day in center of the state.

The Colorado River, near Lake Travis outside of Austin, is still in a major flood stage, and will continue to be, according to the National Weather Service.

The Trinity River north of Houston will continue to rise and be in a major flood stage this weekend.

Unfortunately, more rain is in the forecast for central Texas. Flood watches and warnings remain in place for central and northern Texas on Thursday due to more rain in the forecast.

Central and northern Texas could see as much as 4 inches of additional rain through Saturday.

Coldest air of the season

The coldest air of the season has arrived in the Northeast and parts of the Midwest and Ohio Valley.

Frost and freeze alerts stretch over 17 states from Missouri to Vermont on Thursday morning.

Not only is it chilly Thursday morning, but it is also windy in the Northeast. The wind chill temperatures are dropping into the 10s and 20s for some regions.

Another blast of cold air is on the way this weekend for the Midwest and the Northeast. The coldest air mass will arrive in the Midwest on Saturday and Sunday and move into the Northeast on Sunday into Monday.

