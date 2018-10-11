Florida hospital damaged by Hurricane Michael to evacuate all of its more than 200 patients

Martha Crombie/Ardent Health(PANAMA CITY, Fla.) — A hospital in Florida that sheltered 1,500 people — staff’s families, first responders and patients — from Hurricane Michael said that that although everyone is safe, the building was damaged and it is evacuating more than 200 patients.

Bay Medical Sacred Heart in Panama City said on social media that it “sustained damage including windows blown out, cracking of an exterior wall and roof damage” when the hurricane hit the coast around Panama City on Wednesday. In a news release, the hospital said it also had water damage.

“A section of the roof collapsed in the hospital’s materials management building. … Hurricane Michael also caused substantial broken glass, cooling and plumbing issues and loss of information systems,” Bay Medical Sacred Heart said.

The hospital before the storm had taken in families and pets of hospital staff as well as first responders.

“All patients, family members and staff are safe and patient care will continue until the last patient is transferred,” hospital CEO Scott Campbell said after Hurricane Michael passed. “If patients do not have a family member or other support persons with them at the hospital, we are reaching out to their emergency contacts.”

Staff from Ardent Health Services in Nashville also were flying Thursday morning to Panama City to deliver 1,000 ready-to-eat meals to the hospital for patients, staff and their families. Ardent is the parent of Bay Medical Sacred Heart.

The hospital said patients, including 39 in intensive care, would be sent to Pensacola and Jacksonville in Florida as well as Mobile, Alabama. Evacuations were expected to be completed in 48 hours.

The first 29 patients left at 4 a.m. Thursday via ground ambulance, according to Martha Crombie, Ardent Health Services’ vice president of marketing and planning, Americas Division. A helicopter arrived at 7:24 a.m. CT to pick up another patient.

Crombie said the emergency room department at Bay Medical Sacred Heart remains open and was accepting patients.

“Our staff and physicians have demonstrated extraordinary dedication throughout this crisis, providing exemplary care for our patients,” Campbell said. “This has been a truly noble effort and we are deeply grateful for their sacrifice.”

Bay Medical Sacred Heart has established a toll-free number, 1-888-727-4568, to support communication with family members of patients who have been evacuated to another hospital. The hospital will also continue to provide updates through Twitter and Facebook.

