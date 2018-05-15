Florida woman says she ‘went blank’ when fighting off gun-wielding intruders

iStock/Thinkstock(ALTAMONTE, Fla.) — A Florida woman says she “went blank” when she decided to fight off a pair of home intruders who were armed with an assault rifle.

The woman, who asked not to be identified by her real name, said she was thinking of her family’s safety when two men, one with an AK-47 assault riffle, stormed into her home in Altamonte Springs, Florida, on Saturday and tried to rob her.

“I went blank. I had no feeling. I wasn’t scared. I wasn’t brave. I was just — it’s go time. Do or die,” the woman told Orlando ABC affiliate WFTV on Monday. “When I seen the barrel of the gun, I swear it felt like a movie.”

The victim said she was on her way to her car just before the intrusion, but she turned when she noticed that she had left her phone at home. She said her 13-year-old son and a female relative were the only ones in the house at the time.

Afraid for her safety, the unarmed victim said she wrestled with one of the men until he dropped the firearm. They eventually ran out of the house, with one firing shots, but missing on his way out. No injuries were reported.

“I noticed that the guy started getting nervous — his fingers getting crazy on the trigger. And I just disarmed it. I just completely took out the magazine from the AK,” the woman said. “They just didn’t know I was going to fight back. That’s what they didn’t know.”

Police in Altamonte Springs, located about 10 miles north of Orlando, arrested Angel Delgado Santiago, 30, and Jorge Montanez, 17, on robbery charges in connection with the invasion, according to WFTV.

Officer body camera footage captured the moment when police caught the suspects who police said pointed the AK-47 at the family, WFTV reported.

