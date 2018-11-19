Food Drive nets 6,039 meals for families in the greater Tri-Cities area

​A food drive held in Kennewick on Friday, November 17th, 2018 resulted in the collection of 3,647 pounds of food that will be distributed during the holiday season.

Cherry Creek Media radio stations in the Tri-Cities, including Newsradio 610 KONA, Mix 105.3 FM, and La Super 92.5 FM​, collected cash and non-perishable food donations from 6am to 6pm in the Albertson’s parking lot in Kennewick.

Listeners brought boxes and grocery carts full of food, helping to fill up a box truck donated by Tire Factory, and contributed $600 in cash donations.

Workers from HAPO Credit Union also brought a car load of donations.

“It was humbling to watch people walk up with carts full of pre-bagged meals that they had purchased in Albertson’s, or drive up with cases of canned goods,” said Cherry Creek Media Operations Manager Michael McDonnal. “It was truly a humbling experience, and we were grateful to be a part of it.”

Organizers with Second Harvest say the food and funds combined will provide 6,039 meals for those in need in our community.

“We are thrilled with the success of the food drive, and with our partnership with Cherry Creek Media, and all the organizations that participated.,” said Jean Tucker, Development and Marketing Director for Second Harvest. “All of the contributions will help the less fortunate in our community to celebrate the holidays.”

Second Harvest continues to accept donations of non-perishable foods and cash all year long. To find out more about how this organization helps our community, visit their website at 2-harvest.org.