Forest Service: Multnomah Falls Lodge to reopen this week

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The U.S. Forest Service says the historic 92-year-old Multnomah Falls Lodge, closed for months by a fast-moving wildfire, is ready to open sometime this week.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Tuesday the reopening signals a milestone for officials working to get the public back into parts of the Columbia River Gorge affected by the blaze, which burned 76 square miles in September.

Firefighters protected the lodge from flames, but it suffered smoke damage.

Much of the Multnomah Falls area will remain closed. The public won’t be able to venture beyond the area adjacent to the 1925 lodge, as a lower viewing area is cordoned off by a fence.

Also off limits beyond the fence is the trail that leads to the picturesque Benson Bridge.