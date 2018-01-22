Former councilman found not guilty of child molestation

A former Pasco city councilman has been found not guilty of two counts of child molestation.

A jury handed down the verdict Monday morning. Chi Flores had been accused of inappropriately touching a 8-year old girl who had been staying the night with his daughter in May of 2017.

Flores had been appointed to the Pasco Council in November of 2016, replacing Mike Garrison who passed away.

Flores did not run for reelection in November.